U.S. stocks ended higher Monday as gains in utility, consumer discretionary and technology sectors outweighed losses in the energy, financial and industrial sectors.
In global economic news, China’s second-quarter economic growth slowed to a 27-year low, driven in part by declines in corporate investments due to continued trade tensions with the U.S.
In corporate news, Citigroup kicked off bank earnings with solid results that largely beat analyst expectations.
U.S. Treasuries rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 699.28 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a thin margin.
Gold rose 35 cents to $1,416.10, silver rose 1 cent to $15.39, and crude oil fell 94 cents to $59.27 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.61 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.09 percent.
