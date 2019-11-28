The Salida Hospital District board of directors unanimously adopted the 2020 budget as presented by Lesley Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of finance, at the board’s Tuesday meeting.
The 2020 operating budget assumes a total of $183 million in gross revenue and $91 million in net revenue.
The 2019 operating budget called for a total of $169 million in gross revenue and $83.7 net revenue.
Fagerberg said the new budget assumes growth in several areas, including new services added at the hospital since 2019 and expansions in some departments made possible by the opening of the Outpatient Pavilion.
The board also approved a resolution of appropriate sums of money related to the budget and a resolution to set the mill levy at 1.784 mills.
In other business the board:
• Heard a presentation about the hospital’s swing bed program from Nika Starr and Sarah Nazzaro. The program seeks to assist patients with physical and occupational therapy to get them back home with the skills they need to be successful.
• Heard a presentation on the board’s priorities for 2020, including joint commission accreditation, the Buena Vista expansion, response to patient billing concerns and questions, refining “cost accounting,” continuing focus on coordination of behavioral health service, a continued focus of IT security, briefings on security issues at the hospital, maintaining the financial health of the hospital and continuing physician recruitment.
• Heard a report from HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko that the HRRMC Foundation had been successful in obtaining a grant from the Department of Local Affairs for 80 percent of $654,523 with a 20 percent match from the hospital district for new equipment for the Buena Vista facility, including a new generator for emergency power if necessary.
• Heard a facilities report from board member Tom Eve that the acceleration and deceleration lanes from Colo. 291 to CR 154 are almost complete.
The board then adjourned to executive session.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
