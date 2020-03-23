U.S. stocks finished lower Friday, closing out a volatile week.
Utilities and consumer staples were the most notable decliners, while energy managed to post a slight gain.
In economic news, statewide lockdowns are ramping up and early estimates suggest jobless claims could top 2 million this week.
In corporate news, recent impacts to business activity raise concern for potential credit rating downgrades.
Treasury prices increased as yields declined.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.3 percent for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 2.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $13.60 to $1,492.20, and crude oil prices fell $2.11 to $23.80 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.46 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.89 percent.
