U.S. equities ended higher Friday, with all sectors in positive territory.
The energy sector was the best performer.
In economic news, the Department of Labor reported a gain of 2.5 million jobs in May, which reduced the unemployment rate to 13.3 percent.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury prices fell as yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week higher by about 1,800 points.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.5 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $40 to $1,687.40, and crude oil prices rose $1.67 to $39.08 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.66 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.89 percent.
