Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed A+ Glass, 317 E. Ninth St., to its membership with a remote ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Daryl Huschka and Ronnie Bennett offer auto glass repairs and installation on any side of a vehicle, including windshields, side glass and back glass. They also fix simple chips. A+ Glass offers customers a free chip repair if they purchase and have the company install a windshield.
The duo opened the business in July 2019. Their operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about A+ Glass, call 719-214-4557 or visit aplusglasscolorado.com.
