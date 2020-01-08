by Andrea Newell
Times Correspondent
Don’t miss the chance to take home some quality Colorado photography from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Buena Vista.
The Chaffee County ReStore, 27951 CR 319, supplies building supplies and household goods. The store accepts a variety of donated materials, from screws and bolts to plumbing and lumber to doors, windows and appliances.
Around last October, the ReStore received a donation of 2,000 printed photographs, give or take, in all sizes, ReStore manager Matt Johnson said. The photos, all taken by the donors, capture the spectacular vistas and wildlife found around the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The donors chose to remain anonymous, but their generosity has been greatly appreciated at the ReStore, Johnson said.
“We appreciate the donations of Colorado photography. Any little bit helps with funding for affordable housing,” he said.
The photos are on display and for sale in the ReStore. Small prints are available at $5 for one and $10 for three, and large prints are available at $10 for one and $15 for two. Proceeds will go to the Buena Vista Optimist Club, with partial profits remaining with the ReStore.
Have any unneeded, gently used household goods or building materials? Check out chaffeehabitat-restore.org for help on what to donate and how.
