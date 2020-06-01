U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, with the health care sector leading gainers.
In a press conference Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced the U.S. will cut ties with the World Health Organization and begin removing special exemptions granted to Hong Kong, but he did not mention pulling back from the trade deal with China reached earlier this year.
In corporate news, Salesforce reported earnings above expectations due to strong demand within cloud services but reduced its guidance due to the coronavirus.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 918 points, or 4 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with more than 2.4 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $16 to $1,745.20, and crude oil prices rose $1.67 to $35.38 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.41 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.65 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.