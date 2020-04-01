U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, marking an end to the worst quarter since 2008.
The utilities sector led the daily declines, while the energy sector was the only one to finish in positive territory.
In corporate news, packaged foods company Conagra said it expects to exceed its previous sales and profitability guidance with more people eating at home due to the coronavirus.
U.S. Treasuries were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered Advancers.
Gold fell $54.10 to $1,589.10. Crude oil prices rose 21 cents to $20.30 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.33 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .67 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.