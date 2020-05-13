U.S. stocks ended lower Tuesday, with health care and financials leading the fall.
In economic news, the U.S. core Consumer Price Index posted the largest drop since 2008.
In corporate news, Uber has announced a takeover bid for delivery company GrubHub.
Treasury prices rose as yields saw a decrease.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.8 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $6.10 to $1,704.10, and crude oil prices rose $1.27 to $26.35 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.37 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.68 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.