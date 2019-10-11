The Member Advisory Council at Solvista Health recently received the Golden Light Bulb Award for innovative work in the behavioral health field. Solvita CEO Brian Turner accepted the Colorado Behaviorial Healthcare Council award at the organization’s conference in Breckenridge.
Solvista formed the Member Advisory Council this year to gather feedback about services, policies and programs.
The council is made up of clients, former clients, family members and community members interested in behavioral health.
“We believe that the people we serve are the very best people to give us feedback and will help us create the best possible options for quality health care,” said Haline Grublak, director of Advocacy and Peer Services. Grublak led the effort to form the council and supports the members who facilitate the quarterly meetings.
“I would like to thank Solvista Health for giving us a voice in how service is delivered to those who utilize it,” said council member Sondra Sage. “So often people with mental health issues are discounted and voiceless within society, and it is important to be able to participate and be heard. Solvista is leading by example, recognizing the contributions that everyone can make when provided the opportunity.”
Individuals interested in applying for a position to serve on Solvita Health’s Member Advisory Council can call Grublak at 719-275-2351.
