by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to extend their current bans on both medical and retail marijuana facilities within the county, at least until they can compile and review recent survey results.
In the process of updating the county comprehensive plan, a survey was given out physically and available online, asking residents their thoughts on how the county should move forward regarding the sale of marijuana in the county.
Staff said the report should be ready in time for the February work session, scheduled for Feb. 10.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a resolution to make the county website, chaffeecounty.org, the official posting place for public meetings, which is now allowed under Colorado House Bill 19-1087.
The county will continue posting meeting notices on the bulletin board in the hallway outside the county offices at 104 Crestone Ave., as requested by Commissioner Rusty Granzella.
The resolution also included approval of a list of county meetings and holidays.
Commissioners approved a boundary line adjustment for Joe Cooper at 9325 CR 160 and 9693 CR 163, which are adjoining properties, with some conditions, including having a surveyor verify the right-of-way dedication for CR 163 and adding a plat note that the fishing easement is located to the north of the property line on CR 163, and the use of the easement is for fishing only.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved:
• Ambulance licensing for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services.
• A resolution for the Anton right-of-way alley vacation.
• Meeting as the Chaffee County Board of Health, a resolution for a variance from the county on-site wastewater system regulations for 22625 Indiana Ave., Garfield.
• A resolution for the dedication of a portion of CR 110.
• A resolution for the Hawkins Minor subdivision final plat.
• An amendment to the Common Ground grant approval amount to Colorado State Forest Service for the Community Wildfire Protection Plan implementation and outreach.
• A resolution delegating Read McCulloch, executive director of the Chaffee Housing Trust, as an agent for the purpose of authorizing, signing and administering Department of Local Affairs funds associated with the CHT Home Ownership Program.
