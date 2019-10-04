Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Baymont Inn & Suites Salida, 7400 W. U.S. 50, to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The 65-room inn is owned by Dale Sisco and managed by Melody Robertson.
A member of the Wyndham family of hotels, the hotel features include an indoor heated pool, hot tub, fitness room, free Wi-Fi internet access and plenty of large-vehicle parking, with space for buses, trucks and RVs.
Guest rooms and suites are each equipped with microwave, mini-refrigerator and flat-screen HDTV.
A free breakfast includes healthy options and hot items.
For reservations visit wyndhamhotels.com/baymont or call 719-626-1876.
