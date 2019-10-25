Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Chaffee County Community Foundation to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The foundation connects individuals, families and businesses with people and nonprofits committed to doing good in the county.
Joseph Teipel, who was born and raised in Chaffee County, is the foundation’s executive director.
The foundation has launched a permanent Emergency Response Fund to provide a way for people to contribute to emergency responses in Chaffee County, starting with the Decker Fire.
The foundation’s board includes Edward Cooper, Rock Hum, Merrell Bergin, Wendy Hall, Art Hutchinson, Sydney Schnurr, Jordan Brown, Lisa Martin and Gordon Schieman.
For more information, visit chaffeecommunity.org.
