Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Teller & Chaffee County Waste to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Jay Baker and Jon Marshal started the company, headquartered in Woodland Park, more than 25 years ago and expanded to Chaffee County more than 10 years ago. The company also serves Lake and Park counties.
The company offers residential trash service with single-stream recycling, commercial dumpster service and roll-off service.
In addition, the company owns the Mr. Pots portable restroom company.
For more information, visit tellercountywaste.com/.
