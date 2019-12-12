U.S. stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday.
The technology, materials and industrials sectors led the market, while the real estate sector underperformed.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rates steady at its current target range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent.
The Treasury Department reported the U.S. budget deficit grew 12 percent, as spending on health care and the military increased in the first two months of Fiscal Year 2020, which started Oct. 1.
Treasury interest rates fell slightly.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 788 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $11.40 to $1,479.50, and crude oil prices fell 41 cents to $58.83 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.79 percent.
