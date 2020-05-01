Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Integrity Tattoo, 225 Summitview Lane, Poncha Springs, as its May Business of the Month.
The monthly award celebrates local businesses that have made significant community contributions.
Integrity Tattoo owner Jason Benci is being recognized for his comedy show productions at Boathouse Cantina, at which 20 percent of proceeds are donated to a different charitable organization every month. He has been organizing the shows for almost a year.
Before COVID-19 hit, Friends of Salida Skateparks was on track to be supported at the next show, so they will be first up when shows resume. The Ark Aces rafting team was supported at a previous show.
Benci and his other artist, Brandon Beach, said they are appreciative of their local clientele for being supportive at this time. To adapt for COVID-19, the shop is only allowing in one person at a time, asking that everyone wash their hands and providing face masks for employees and clients.
Benci’s previous endeavors include being a bull rider and military service.
