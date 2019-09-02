U.S. equities closed mostly higher Friday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average higher and the Nasdaq down slightly.
Equities ended positive for the week, snapping four consecutive weeks of lower markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 467 points, or 2 percent, for the week.
Sectors have been mixed, with the industrial, material and financial sectors leading the broad market, and the consumer discretionary and technology sectors lagging.
In economic news, the August University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was down, with about one-third of respondents to the survey citing tariff-related concerns.
Corporate news was relatively light entering the holiday weekend.
Yields decreased slightly, and the yield curve remained inverted.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 901.8 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold fell $7.40 to $1,519.10, silver rose 10 cents to $18.36, and crude oil fell $1.64 to $55.07 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.97 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.5 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.