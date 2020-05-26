The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced that 17,825 initial regular unemployment claims were filed between May 10 and 16.
The week prior saw 22,483 claims. This was the fifth week in a row of gradual declines in regular Colorado unemployment claims.
There were 7,633 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial unemployment claims filed between May 10 and 16.
Over the past nine weeks, a total of 405,800 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed for a grand total of 476,613 claims, including federal PUA benefits.
The top five industries with highest claims for the week ending May 2 include:
- Accommodation and food services, 4,008 claims.
- Retail trade, 2,811.
- Health care and social services, 2,288.
- Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services, 1,666.
- Arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,542.
Regular unemployment insurance benefits paid for the last several weeks include:
- $88.8 million for the week ending May 16.
- $96 million for the week ending May 9.
- $84.8 million for the week ending May 2.
- $86.1 million for the week ending April 25.
- $74.1 million for the week ending April 18.
- $62 million for the week ending April 11.
- $29.8 million for the week ending April 4.
Average 2020 weekly benefits paid before April was $8.7 million.
PUA benefits paid between April 20 and May 16 were $132.4 million. There were 70,813 total PUA initial claims in the same time frame.
During the height of the Great Recession from 2009 to 2010, $19 million in regular unemployment insurance benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. May 2009 had the previous highest recorded total with $102.8 million paid out in benefits. Approximately $315 million in regular benefits were paid out in April 2020.
Initial claims are filed to establish benefit eligibility and are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All filed applications may not have gone through various eligibility determination processes like wage verification.
