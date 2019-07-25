U.S. stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, led by the financial and communications sectors.
In corporate news, Texas Instruments, Chipotle and Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings results ahead of expectations, while Caterpillar’s results missed estimates.
In economic news, the IHS Markit manufacturing index fell to its lowest level since 2009.
U.S. Treasuries rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 805.6 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $2.70 to $1,422.80, silver rose 20 cents to $16.60, and crude oil fell 89 cents to $55.88 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.58 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.05 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.