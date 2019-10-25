Hallmark Ranch Alpacas, 9518 Colo. 291 in Salida, will host its third annual Open Ranch Day from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2.
The public is invited to meet and learn about the alpacas in person.
Alpacas, cousins to llamas, are raised for their fine fleece, which is processed into yarn and roving and often used by fiber artists, knitters, spinners and felters, or turned into wearable goods.
Ranch owners Nelson and Peggy Reininger have been involved in the alpaca industry for more than nine years and currently care for 31 alpacas on their Salida ranch.
“We love sharing educational information about alpacas and give people an opportunity to meet these gentle, curious animals in an up-close but safe environment,” Peggy Reininger said.
Open Ranch Day will feature a spinning demonstration by a local fiber artist using alpaca fleece and a chance to meet the newest addition to the Hallmark Ranch alpaca family – little baby Lulu.
Light refreshments will be served, and a free take-home gift for kids will be available while the supply lasts.
For directions and more information, visit hallmarkranchalpacas.com.
