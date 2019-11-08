U.S. equities ended higher Thursday.
The energy and financials sectors led the broader market, while utilities and consumer discretionary stocks posted losses.
In corporate news, HP Inc. confirmed that it received a merger proposal from Xerox on Nov. 5. The company did not indicate whether it plans to move forward with a transaction.
Treasury prices dipped as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.01 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $24.30 to $1,468.80, silver fell 2 cents to $17.10, and crude oil rose 56 cents to $56.91 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.4 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.92 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.