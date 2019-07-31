by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida’s newest breakfast and lunch spot has apparently caused some controversy between the owners behind the scenes.
Robin’s is owned by Shawn and Robin Dill and named after Robin. Shawn said Robin was embarrassed by the name at first, but he thinks it’s growing on her.
This is the first time they’ve started a restaurant from scratch, Shawn said, and it offers a unique set of challenges.
The couple owns two other restaurants: O’Brien’s in Ouray and Danny’s Pizza in Ridgway. They used to own the Subway in Salida but sold out six years ago.
At one point, Shawn said, he oversaw 33 Subway restaurants, but he got tired of the corporate side of operations.
The Dills have lived in the area for about eight years, first in Poncha Springs and now in Coaldale. Before that, they were in the Colorado Springs/Monument area. Shawn said they moved here to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Shawn said friends in town encouraged them to open a restaurant in Salida and said there was a need for a breakfast and lunch place. That worked for Shawn and Robin’s schedule.
“We can close at 2, and Robin can be a grandma by 3,” Shawn said.
The couple emphasized they’re not competing with Patio Pancake Place. They said they want to do something different, with more gluten-free and vegan options. They’ve been getting really good feedback so far, Shawn said.
“There’s something about Salida that we really love,” Shawn said.
Robin’s is at 8046 W. U.S. 50 and is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
To contact Robin’s, email RobinsSalida@Gmail.com.
