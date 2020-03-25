by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County small businesses will be able to sell some of their products at an online silent auction called Now This Is Love Colorado Auction.
New items will be added daily with bids beginning Thursday and ending April 4.
The auction is a collaborative effort involving Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, Salida and Buena Vista chambers of commerce and Salida Business Alliance.
County business owners can sell gift cards, products and services through the auction. Buyers will have the option to bid on items or buy them outright. All funds generated will go directly to the respective business owners with no fees required to participate.
Chaffee County Visitors Bureau will pay processing fees. Businesses will be responsible for shipping any purchases. Businesses are being encouraged to add their items to the auction as soon as possible.
To add items or browse the auction, visit colorfulcolorado.com/auction. Questions for buyers can be answered on colorfulcolorado.com/auction-faq-buyer and questions for businesses can be answered on colorfulcolorado.com/auction-faq-businesses.
