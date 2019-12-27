Arkansas Valley Clean Windows Inc.

Arkansas Valley Clean Windows Inc. is welcomed to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Heather Adams, Jon MacManus, Ross Kontz, Angel Rowell, Karin Naccarato and Dave Chelf. Back: Sam Johnson, Michael Varnum, Art Gentile, Harry Payton, Ken Leisher and Mark Moore.

 Photo by Henry Netherland

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Arkansas Valley Clean Windows Inc. to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owners Jon MacManus and Ricki Redland have offered construction, commercial and residential window cleaning for 16 years through Arkansas Valley Clean Windows Inc.

MacManus said the business has actually been partnered with the chamber of commerce for a few years now, but he will be transferring ownership to Ross Kontz.

Kontz has been a member of the community for 12 years.

To contact Kontz, call 719-539-7626.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.