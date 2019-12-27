Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Arkansas Valley Clean Windows Inc. to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Owners Jon MacManus and Ricki Redland have offered construction, commercial and residential window cleaning for 16 years through Arkansas Valley Clean Windows Inc.
MacManus said the business has actually been partnered with the chamber of commerce for a few years now, but he will be transferring ownership to Ross Kontz.
Kontz has been a member of the community for 12 years.
To contact Kontz, call 719-539-7626.
