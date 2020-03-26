U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after Congress reached an agreement on a stimulus package. The deal provides $2 trillion in spending and tax breaks to help bolster the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher for a second day in a row for the first time since early February.
Energy and industrial shares led, while consumer staples and technology were worst-performing sectors.
U.S. Treasury prices were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.9 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $23.20 to $1,637.60, and crude oil prices rose 48 cents to $24.49 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.41 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.84 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.