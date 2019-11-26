Adam Beh, the Central Colorado Conservancy’s new executive director, brings more than 20 years of experience in conservation and rural development to the position.
He started the job in late October, after relocating from northern Colorado where he served as chief conservation officer for the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.
With a focus on applied science, land stewardship and community education, he led the organization’s land stewardship investments in the Intermountain West, including public-private partnerships among federal, state and nonprofit groups, a press release stated.
Beh received a doctorate in human dimensions of natural resources from Colorado State University in 2010.
He said that Central Colorado Conservancy’s focus on community involvement, including the county-wide Envision process, was a strong draw.
“I wanted to stay focused on true community-based conservation efforts,” he said.
Beh said the conservancy’s support of the agricultural community was another key factor in his decision. “Not every organization out there has a rural way of life component as a driver,” he said.
Beh cited the conservancy’s Hands for Lands volunteer program as a good example of reaching out to the rural community and supplying help with labor-intensive tasks such as spring ditch clearing.
He said he hopes to grow the conservancy’s existing programs, including restoration of the Sands Lake Wildlife Area. The project aims to restore Sands Lake to enhance the site for both wildlife and people, using natural resource damages settlement money from the California Gulch Mining Site.
The project collaborates with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Southwest Conservation Corps with volunteer help from Hands for Lands.
In addition, the conservancy recently began the Forever Chaffee project, which includes conservation easements of nearly 2,000 total acres for the Centerville Ranch, the Tri-Lazy Ranch property (which connects the Centerville land east to Browns Canyon National Monument) and the Arrowpoint Cattle Co., which lies north of the Tri-Lazy W.
Beh said the connectivity of lands is critical to wildlife habitat, and the diversity among the lands supports wildlife at different stages of life. He said his work with birds emphasized the importance of habitat links across the landscape.
“Birds need those spaces – from Canada to Mexico. It makes you think differently,” he said.
Beh said he sees Central Colorado Conservancy as “a different type of land trust” that brings multiple resources to a property to enhance habitat, water quality and other factors that support the long-term health and beauty of the space.
In his personal life, Beh said he embraces any reason to be outside with his family and friends and loves mountain biking, backcountry snowboarding and trekking.
Beh can be reached at adam@centralcoloradoconservancy.org.
For more information about the Central Colorado Conservancy, visit centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
