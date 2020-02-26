by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center interim clinics nurse manager Devyn Kindall was honored as the hospital’s 2019 TRAC STAR of the Year Monday.
The award recognizes outstanding employees and is presented quarterly to three finalists. All twelve finalists were eligible to be named TRAC STAR of the year.
As part of the award, Kindall received a check for $1,000 form CEO Bob Morasko and will have a plaque with her photo displayed in the hospital’s café.
TRAC STAR is an acronym for the core values that guide employee performance at HRRMC: teamwork, recognition, attitude, customer service, safety, talent, accountability and respect a press release said.
The employee who nominated Kindall said, “She has learned every nursing function in the clinic, so that she can assist whenever and wherever is needed.”
HRRMC Vice President of Business Development Peter Edis said Kindall joined HRRMC’s staff in 2016, and has been the interim clinics nurse manager for about four months.
“She is a highly skilled nurse, and through her interim work as a manager, her leadership skills have grown considerably. Her flexibility and readiness to lend a helping hand exemplify the values of a true TRAC STAR,” he said.
The two runners up for the honor were facilities maintenance technician Chris Sanks and Mollie Buchanan, a CNA/unit coordinator in the medical/surgical department.
Each of the runners up received a check for $250.
Sanks has been with HRRMC since 2017. The co-worker who nominated Sanks said, “He shows respect to everyone he encounters, patients and co-workers alike.”
Buchanan, has worked for HRRMC since 2016. Her nominator said, “Mollie graciously greets all co-workers, visitors, families and patients and makes them feel welcome.”
During the hospital ceremony, Morasko acknowledged the other 2019 TRAC STAR of the year finalists: Alaina Kelly, Beverly Mosca, Kris Clark, Kris Hagan, Kurt Sedlacek, Lillie Jones, Marci Goings, Sam Van De Velde and Tom O’Brien.
Kindall said she would be using some of the money to buy lunch or dinner for the Buena Vista Health Clinic nursing staff to thank them for their support and filling in while she has been managing the clinic in Salida.
She added she would probably be getting a massage too.
“Winning TRAC STAR for me shows what a great organization HRRMC is to work for, and it means so much to be supported in this role by all HRRMC staff,” Kindall said.
