U.S. stocks closed higher Wednesday. The energy and technology sectors led the day, while the consumer staples sector lagged.
Corporate news was light.
In economic news, the U.S. Treasury Department reported a U.S. budget gap of $389 billion.
U.S. Treasuries fell as yields rose.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 964 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell 30 cents to $1,569.80. Crude oil prices rose $1.62 to $51.56 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.09 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.63 percent.
