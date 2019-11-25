The Colorado Department of Transportation announced it has expanded its statewide Bustang bus service to include Salida as well as daily service to Monarch Mountain from Dec. 14 to April 5.
The Salida and Monarch stops are on the Bustang route that travels between Denver and Gunnison with additional stops in Buena Vista, Fairplay and Pine Junction.
Bus service between Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center and Monarch also is available on Fridays and Saturdays during ski season in partnership with the city of Salida.
With this expansion, Bustang now serves mountain towns near several Colorado ski areas, including Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Copper Mountain, Echo Mountain, Monarch Mountain, Purgatory Resort, Sunlight Mountain Resort and Telluride Ski Resort, according to a press release.
For more information, visit ridebustang.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.