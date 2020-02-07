U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq posted record highs.
The communication services sectors led the day as interactive media outperformed the market, while the energy sector lagged.
In corporate news, Twitter closed up more than 15 percent after reporting better than expected fourth-quarter earnings on increased ad revenue.
In economic news, initial jobless claim for the week ending Feb. 1 fell to 202,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week, beating consensus estimates of 215,000.
U.S. Treasuries were up as yields fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 987 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7.60 to $1,570.40, and crude oil prices rose 30 cents to $51.05 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.23 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.8 percent.
