U.S. stocks ended mixed Friday, with utilities and consumer staples sectors leading the day, while energy and consumer discretionary lagged.
Corporate news was light.
In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a small decrease in industrial production in January, while a consumer sentiment survey showed positive results.
U.S. Treasuries rose as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up about 1 percent, or 296 points, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate Friday, with 876 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $7 to $1,585.80, and crude oil prices rose 64 cents to $52.06 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.04 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.59 percent.
