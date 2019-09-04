The Gone to the Dogs store in Buena Vista moved Tuesday to a new location, 410 S. U.S. 24.
The store had been in downtown Buena Vista for the past six years.
Owner Laura Bussing said in a press release that the new location will have better access and parking and will enable the store to offer more product lines and a larger self-wash.
The phone number will remain the same, 719-966-5445.
