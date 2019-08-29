Lucky you, winning millions in a lottery! Now what do you do?
If it were me, I would want to remain anonymous to protect my privacy. Unfortunately, in Colorado, winners’ names are listed on the Colorado Lottery website and are considered part of the Colorado Open Records Act.
OK, so I’ll open a legal entity such as a trust or partnership and collect my winnings through this vehicle. Blocked again. The Colorado Lottery does not recognize trusts, partnerships or corporations as winners of lottery prizes.
Once you determine you have a winning ticket, sign it. Then schedule a visit with a tax professional or financial advisor to help you decide if you want to take the lump-sum payment or receive it paid in 30 payments over 29 years in the form of an annuity.
With the lump-sum payment, you must immediately pay tax on the entire amount. Current tax withholding for U.S. citizens for prizes over $5,000 is 24 percent federal and 4 percent state, for a total of 28 percent.
With an opportunity to grow the lump sum to more than the value of the annuity, I would elect to take the lump sum and pay the taxes now. That is unless you are the type of person who does not have good money habits, or perhaps you are easily pressured into sharing your winnings with family and friends.
If you are thinking of taking the annuity payments, consider whether doing so will leave your family with the money needed to pay the estate tax should you die before the 30-year period is up.
This is only an issue if you would be leaving your beneficiaries more than $11.4 million for 2019 ($22.8 million for a married couple). Often folks who elect to take the annuity payments will purchase a life insurance policy to cover the estate tax bill.
The next step is to find a financial advisor to assist you in making a plan to meet all your financial goals, now and through your lifetime. You need to manage, invest and spend your money wisely. Many overnight millionaires squander their windfalls rather quickly due to impulse buys, financial mismanagement and outside influences. That’s the danger of spending before you plan.
While working with a financial advisor, create lifetime goals, a budget and consider investing in short-term investments and not touching the majority of the money for a few months. After that, based on your risk tolerance, your advisor should make investment recommendations specific to your needs into a well-diversified portfolio.
You need a proactive, long-term plan that will continuously evolve. You can’t get tied down by micromanagement or market swings, but you do need to keep an eye on your money and your long-term goals. Balance is the key. Go with your gut, tweak as necessary, and don’t forget the charitable opportunities that may be important to you.
If you would like to devote a portion of your newfound wealth to charity, determine what types of causes you would like to support. Then, work with your financial professionals to create a grant-making policy and a formal process for reviewing requests. The more specific you are about the causes you would like to support, the easier it is to say “no” to causes and organizations that don’t meet your criteria.
Playing the lottery is not an investment strategy or retirement plan. It is simply a financial splurge that is nothing more than fun and entertainment.
Don’t leave your financial future to luck. Live within your means and start investing a portion of your income each month. It won’t happen overnight, but with consistency and time, you could eventually become a millionaire.
