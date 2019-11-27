U.S. stocks rose Tuesday on positive corporate earnings and on reports that trade negotiations with China are advancing.
Most Standard & Poor’s 500 Index sectors were higher, led by real estate.
Consumer companies advanced after a batch of positive retail and apparel earnings.
Energy was the worst-performing sector.
In economic news, November consumer confidence data came in below expectations.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.59 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $5.20 to $1,462.10, and crude oil prices rose 34 cents to $58.35 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.18 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.74 percent.
