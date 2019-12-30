Colorado Summit Realty provides potential Salida home buyers another outlet to search for a new home.
The real estate company offers residential, commercial and land listings. In the future, the business plans to offer rentals, property management and concierge services.
They had a soft opening for the new office at 135 F St. on Nov. 29, the same day as the Parade of Lights. Richard Chick, managing broker of Colorado Summit Realty, said not everything is entirely set up yet, so they hope to host a more formal celebration in the near future.
Like other realty agencies, Colorado Summit Realty acquires property listing information through a multiple listing service (MLS). Chick said he believes the best way to ensure residential growth is to educate potential clients on what life is like in the region, both good and bad.
Chick said when speaking with clients he likes to highlight the recreational and active lifestyle aspect of the region. He said he has to think harder when it comes to pointing out negative aspects, but when necessary he points out the heavy winds in May.
Chick said the company acquired the office property after a client in Kansas City informed him it was available for a reasonable price. He said the development process took less than two months.
Wes Hill of Wes Hill & Associates, as well as most of his agents, have merged with Colorado Summit Realty as a form of semi-retirement for Hill. Chick said Hill has been a real estate broker in Chaffee County since the 1980s.
Chick said the real estate industry is essential to Salida because for many it’s an origin point.
“It’s where people start,” Chick said. “In an economy ... the basis of everything is the land. ... I think coming into a community like this, it helps to find somebody who actually knows the answers to the questions you might have.”
Chick has been a Salida resident since 1995 after his sister invited him to teach skiing at Monarch Mountain in 1992. He said he fell in love with the area and eventually decided to permanently move.
Additional information about the company can be found at coloradosummitrealty.com or in person at 135 F St.
