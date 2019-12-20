Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Good Business Colorado to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Good Business Colorado is a nonprofit organization based in Denver that vows to advocate for policies that reflect the values of business owners. It was formally incorporated in October 2017.
The organization recently began working as part of Chaffee County with Corrine Fowler as a representative.
Fowler can be reached by phone at 720-296-8389 or online at goodbusinesscolorado.org.
