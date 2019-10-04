Dr. Kathryn Arrambide has joined physician assistant Carol Johnson in the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center oncology/hematology practice in the specialty clinic at the hospital, 1000 Rush Drive.
Arrambide earned her degree in medicine from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, a press release stated.
She completed a residency in internal medicine and a three-year combined fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
Arrambide is board certified in medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.
Prior to joining HRRMC, Arrambide practiced as a medical oncologist and hematologist at Rapid City Regional Hospital in South Dakota. She also served as the principal investigator for clinical trials.
“Our Oncology Department is excited to have Dr. Arrambide as a part of its team. She has a kind and compassionate demeanor and the needed experience with medical oncology and hematology. We are looking forward to the partnership and consistency for our clinic and chemotherapy infusion patients,” April Asbury, vice president of patient services, said in the release.
“I look forward to working with people in Chaffee County and Central Colorado to provide services vital to the community,” Arrambide said.
“For many years, I have chosen to work in areas that are more rural as I believe it is so important to improve quality of life and keep health care close to where people live.
“I also enjoy being a liaison for patients receiving care at referral institutions in Denver, Colorado Springs and other areas where people can receive treatments close to home. It is a privilege to be able to help patients meet their needs and achieve their goals.”
For more information or to make an appointment, call HRRMC Oncology/Hematology Services at 719-530-2302.
