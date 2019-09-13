U.S. stocks ended higher Thursday.
Technology and materials were the top-performing sectors while energy declined.
In corporate news, French authorities reported that Internet search giant Google will pay more than $1 billion in fines and back taxes to settle tax disputes with France.
In economic news, the Treasury Department reported the U.S. budget gap widened to more than $1 trillion this fiscal year.
Treasury prices declined as interest rates increased.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 912 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $4.30 to $1,498.70, silver fell 2 cents to $18.10, and crude oil fell 64 cents to $55.11 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.78 percent.
