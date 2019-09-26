Disasters strike quickly and usually with minimal warning. There are natural disasters such as forest fires, flooding, etc. Other disasters include personal issues such as illness, disability or loss of employment.
With any disaster, there is often little or no time to think through important decisions. Having a financial plan built to meet your specific needs and goals is important to help you make sound decisions during emotional and stressful times.
A well-thought-out financial plan has many layers. One layer would cover your financials. This could include how your bills are to be paid should you become ill, disabled or unemployed. You should have access to available cash to cover a minimum of six months of living expenses.
Should you be displaced from your home, will you have the ability to access cash or pay your bills either online or via check? Since power may be out for a number of days, some banks may not be open, and ATMs will not be working. Keep enough cash to cover at least three days’ living expenses.
Understanding your insurance policies is another layer. Knowing what is and what is not covered is key to maximizing the benefits. Do you know what your maximum out-of-pocket medical expenses are? What is the maximum insurance will pay? If you are injured and cannot work, how long must you be disabled before you start receiving benefits, and will those benefits be enough to cover your monthly living expenses? How much of your personal property is covered should it be destroyed?
If you need to evacuate in 10 minutes, can you quickly and easily collect your important documents, collectibles and sentimental items? Preparing a family disaster plan checklist in advance, when you are not emotionally stressed, is essential to ensure you have what you need when you leave your home and will help everyone involved to remain calm.
Especially if you have children, create a communication plan. Children should know whom to call and where to go in the event of an evacuation or should they not be able to contact you. This person should be supplied in advance with your contact information and the contact information for your family members.
Know what disaster is most likely to affect you and your family based on where you live and build a supply kit to accommodate your family for at least three days. Basic supplies would include clothing, water, food for adults and children, first aid kit, flashlight, medical supplies and medication, extra cash, pet food, pet’s medication and leashes.
You don’t want to be sitting in a shelter knowing your golf clubs are safe and sound in the back of your SUV while you forgot to pack any important documents. Keep copies of all your important documents in one place that is easy to access and carry.
These documents would include a list of personal contacts, deed to your property, proof of insurance, passports, driver’s license, Social Security cards, estate documents, insurance documents, vehicle titles, bank and credit card account numbers and internet login passwords.
If you keep originals in a safe deposit box, think about using a bank that is some distance from you; this would help to decrease the chances of the bank experiencing the same disaster.
Once a year take a video tour of your home and its contents, including your garage and outbuildings. Store this video in an easy-to-access location.
Evacuating your home or experiencing an illness or disability will be a stressful time, but with a bit of preparedness, it doesn’t have to be a time of chaos.
