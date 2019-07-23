U.S. stocks were higher Monday, with the technology sector leading the advance.
In corporate news, oil field services company Halliburton reported quarterly earnings above consensus expectations, driven by growth in international markets.
Economic news was light.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 739.9 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a narrow margin.
Gold rose 20 cents to $1,425.30, silver fell 1 cent to $16.35, and crude oil rose 60 cents to $56.36 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.57 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 2.06 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.