Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business at 203 Summitview Lane in Poncha Springs offers an oxygen lounge, IV hydration/therapy, vitamin B12 injections, Botox, skin care services and products. It will also provide services at private off-site events such as bachelor/bachelorette parties, weddings and sporting events.
Benefits of oxygen therapy include increase of energy, relief from headaches and migraines, relief from altitude sickness and relief of hangovers.
Contact Pampered Soul online at pamperedsoulmedspa.com, by email at pamperedsoulmedspa@gmail.com or by phone at 719-539-4482.
