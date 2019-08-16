Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar

Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar is welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left front are Dave Chelf, T.C. Rodak, Melanie Thompson, Amy Chamberlain, Danita DePetro, Rick Barrowman, Dawn Barrowman, Keith Zoni and Eva Egbert. Back: Mark Moore, Dave Potts, Art Gentile, Ken Leisher, Sam Johnson and Gary Buchanan.

 Photo by Sam Klomhaus

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Pampered Soul MedSpa & Oxygen Bar to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The business at 203 Summitview Lane in Poncha Springs offers an oxygen lounge, IV hydration/therapy, vitamin B12 injections, Botox, skin care services and products. It will also provide services at private off-site events such as bachelor/bachelorette parties, weddings and sporting events.

Benefits of oxygen therapy include increase of energy, relief from headaches and migraines, relief from altitude sickness and relief of hangovers.

Contact Pampered Soul online at pamperedsoulmedspa.com, by email at pamperedsoulmedspa@gmail.com or by phone at 719-539-4482.

