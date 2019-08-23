U.S. stocks closed mostly lower Thursday.
Financials and consumer staples were the best-performing sectors, while the materials and communication services sectors lagged.
In corporate news, Nordstrom closed up more than 15 percent following a better than expected second-quarter earnings report.
In economic news, the August Markit Flash U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell below the neutral 50.0 threshold to 49.9, the first time since September 2009.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 717 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold fell $3.65 to $1,499.05, silver fell 1 cent to $17.04, and crude oil fell 30 cents to $55.38 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 2.10 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.61 percent.
