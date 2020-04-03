U.S. stocks rose Thursday, despite a record 6.6 million initial jobless claims filed last week, which topped the prior week’s record report of 3.3 million claims.
The energy sector led gains, as oil prices surged after President Trump claimed Russia and Saudi Arabia could cut oil production by 10 million to 15 million barrels.
In corporate news, shares of Luckin Coffee plummeted after the China-based coffee maker allegedly fabricated sales numbers.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $46.80 to $1,638.20, and crude oil prices rose $4.68 to $24.99 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 0.62 percent.
