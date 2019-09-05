U.S. equities were up Wednesday, rebounding from Tuesday’s negative results.
Information technology led broad market performance, followed by strong returns in the communication services and financials sectors.
Health care and utilities were the worst-performing sectors, closing mostly flat.
Economic and corporate news was light.
Treasuries were mostly positive, and the yield curve steepened.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 788 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by a wide margin.
Gold rose $4.40 to $1,550.30, silver rose 33 cents to $19.59, and crude oil rose $2.44 to $56.38 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.97 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 1.47 percent.
