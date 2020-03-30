U.S. stocks finished lower Friday as investors continued to assess spread of the coronavirus and implementation of Congress’ stimulus package.
Energy shares led the decline as oil prices fell. All sectors finished lower except for utilities.
In economic news, the University of Michigan’s sentiment report came in lower than expected for March.
U.S. Treasury prices rose as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2,463 points, or 12.9 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $28.70 to $1,622.50, and crude oil fell $1.02 to $21.58 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.26 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield closed lower at 0.68 percent.
