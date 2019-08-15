U.S. stocks closed lower Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 800 points.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell below the two-year Treasury bond yield, which is widely considered as a recession signal.
Corporate news was light.
Treasury bond prices rose as interest rates fell.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with 1.06 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers by a wide margin.
Gold rose $13.70 to $1,515.90, silver rose 3 cents to $17.25, and crude oil fell $2.03 to $55.07 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.02 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.58 percent.
