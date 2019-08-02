Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Blue Truck Ice Cream to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The blue truck in question is a 1949 Dodge pickup truck, which Scott Martinez’s grandfather at one time used to haul cattle from Villa Grove to Salida.
When Scott and his wife, Cindy, were looking into starting an ice cream truck business, they considered all the options and decided to convert the old farm truck into an ice cream truck.
Their son, Avery, helps drive the truck and sell ice cream.
The truck’s territory is Salida and Poncha Springs, and the business does a lot of special events.
For more information, visit bluetruckicecream1.wixsite.com/bluetruckicecream.
