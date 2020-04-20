U.S. stocks closed up Friday, ending the week higher.
All sectors advanced, with energy and financials breaking through to lead the market.
In corporate news, Procter and Gamble reported an increase of 5 percent in third-quarter net sales of $17 billion and earnings of $1.17 per share, beating consensus estimates of $1.13 per share.
In economic news, The Conference Board released its U.S. Leading Economic Index for March, which sharply fell 6.7 percent and broke the October 2008 prior record of a 3.4 percent decline.
U.S. Treasuries fell as yields rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 523 points, or 2.2 percent, for the week.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high Friday, with 1.4 billion shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold fell $36.10 to $1,695.60, and crude oil prices fell 39 cents to $25.14 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.27 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished higher at 0.65 percent.
