U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday despite concerns about the outlook for a possible U.S.-China trade deal.
Defensive sectors performed well, while the energy and financial sectors lagged.
In economic news, headline inflation data came in slightly above expectations, driven by higher energy and food prices.
In corporate news, Disney announced its new streaming device, Disney+, reached 10 million subscribers since launching the previous day.
Treasury increased as interest rates dipped.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was moderate, with 835 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold rose $6.96 to $1,463.31, and crude oil prices rose 44 cents to $57.24 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 2.36 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 1.88 percent.
