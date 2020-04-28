Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named Fun Street Family Arcade, 243 F St., as its April Business of the Month.
The monthly award celebrates local businesses that have made significant community contributions.
The arcade was nominated by Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County parents and received recommendations from a local clerks association for providing an entity that was missing from the area, not only for kids and families, but also for adults.
Although the arcade was closed throughout April due to COVID-19 restrictions, owner Scotty Hughes has allowed numerous residents and organizations use the arcade as an event space.
The arcade hosted Business After Hours in early March and provided event space for a community dinner for firefighters who helped during the Decker Fire and families who were displaced.
